March 10, 2021

STACY MCCAIN: On Harry and Meghan: Inherited Rights and Inherited Duties: What should Americans learn from the decadence of British royalty?

What was perhaps most astonishing in all this was the Duchess of Sussex’s accusation that racism — “RAAAAACISM!” — tainted the royal family. Dear God in heaven, ma’am, exactly what do you think a hereditary monarchy represents? The Windsors, like the rest of what’s left of European royalty, are a product of many generations of inbreeding. How inbred are they? When World War I broke out, England’s King George V, Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II, and Russia’s Czar Nicholas II were all cousins. To marry royalty and then complain about “racism”? My dictionary contains no adjective strong enough to apply to this folly.

Plus: “Of the many absurd tendencies of liberal American women, nothing is more absurd than their obsession with the British royals. Having made a devotion to egalitarianism their political creed, liberal women are blind to the self-contradiction manifested by their fixation with affairs at Buckingham Palace.”

Also: “Meghan Markle could never hope to compete with Kate as the most popular of Britain’s royals, and losing that competition seems to have inspired her to lash out at her in-laws. Or at least that’s my analysis of the situation, as an American who tries to ignore all the gossip-column chatter about the House of Windsor.”