YESTERDAY’S ANTIMATTER POST garnered some interest, so here’s a reply from Jim Bennett: “Actually, as I recall, the big problem was not using the antimatter in this fashion, but obtaining it in sufficient quantity. We can only produce it now in laboratory quantities. Of course, that’s what they told General Groves about enriched uranium in 1942.”

Heh. Indeed. And here’s a report from the 1988 Rand conference on anti-proton propulsion.