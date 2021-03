SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Activist Milo Yiannopoulos is now ‘Ex-Gay,’ consecrating his life to St. Joseph.

LifeSite: In what ways has this impacted your personal and social life?

Milo: Well, the guy I live with has been demoted to housemate, which hasn’t been easy for either of us. It helps that I can still just about afford to keep him in Givenchy and a new Porsche every year. Could be worse for him, I guess.