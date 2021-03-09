March 9, 2021

RIPPED-OFF BY SPRINT/T-MOBILE: So I’ve been a Sprint customer for 23 years. I upgraded my Iphone to a 12 last Fall. There were two offers at the time, one for a $200 credit from Apple, one for an additional $200 credit from Sprint for “loyal customers” (over five years) who traded in their old phone. Got the first, sent in my old phone for the second. Got a text that I wasn’t eligible for the credit because my phone wasn’t in working order. This was a lie. I called to complain and they agreed to give me the $200 credit. Never showed up. Contacted Sprint twice. Twice was assured credit would show on my next bill. It didn’t. Contact Sprint’s Twitter team. First they told me the phone I traded in wasn’t in working order. They then gave up on that and claimed there was only one promotion, not two. I managed to find an email showing the two promotions were simulatneous: “Because T-Mobile loves loyal customers like you, we are giving you an extra $200 off,” and an article from the same time stating “The carrier is also giving those who have been with T-Mobile or Sprint for five years or more an extra $200 off ‘any new iPhone’ when you ‘trade or turn in any active iPhone on an eligible plan.'” You would think that would be that. Nope. “Our managers reviewed your information and we would not be able to apply any further credits.” Not only did I not get the $200, I also don’t have my phone, which I could have given to my son who now needs one. And I wasted several hours on this, less for the $200 and more on principle… Caveat emptor. I likely would have kept the records showing exactly what the promised at the time, but I was recovering from Covid and was a bit out of it.