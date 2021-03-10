«
»

March 10, 2021

POWERLINE:  Coke Demands that Its Law Firms Engage in Unlawful Discrimination.

Note that Mirengoff is asking any lawyers with knowledge of how law firms are reacting to the Coke policy to write him.  Confidentiality is guaranteed.

