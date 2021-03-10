March 10, 2021

WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: The U.S. Military Has a New Master Plan to Use Lasers in a War. “Most weapons developers are aware of fast-moving laser weapons technology increasingly showing promise with new high-kilowatt transmission able to incinerate, destroy or disable a wide range of enemy targets, but what about using lasers for communication? Raytheon’s Intelligence and Space, Advanced Concepts and Technology unit is now deeply immersed in research, development and testing of new applications of laser communications technology potentially able to introduce new tactical warfare concepts.”