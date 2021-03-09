March 9, 2021

GERARD VAN DER LEUN: The Eyes Have It: A question for my readers.

I’m going to have a meeting regarding cataract surgery and lens replacement at the local Chico Eye Center. What I would most like to know is if any of my readers have has these procedures done, what they had done, how they fared after the recovery, and what they might do differently if they had it to do over again.

Read the whole thing, and then, if you’ve had cataract surgery, contribute your thoughts and advice in Gerard’s comment section. I had cataracts removed from both of my eyes in the fall of 2019. I was terrified at the prospect of eye surgery (when he created the infamous shot of an eyeball being sliced for his 1929 film, Un Chien Andalou, Luis Buñuel knew what universal fears he would be triggering). But I slept through each procedure, and in both cases, I was back to blogging a few hours later, the same day. And a couple of weeks after both eyes were done, I was back at the gym, no longer sweating up the glasses I had worn for decades. I still need glasses for the sharpest reading, but I can drive without them if I want (to wear sunglasses, for example). And I can drive at night again, something that was becoming an increasing challenge.