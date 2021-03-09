March 9, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Cancel Culture Comes for Cuomo.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you get when you combine Andrew Cuomo, a St. John’s University outrage mob, the Hong Kong Legislative Council, Bill Maher, and Pepé le Pew?

Answer: We don’t know, but it sure does stink.

Welcome to a special All Cancel Culture All the Time edition of Insanity Wrap.

Bonus Sanity: Bill Maher says “Liberals need a Stand Your Ground law… for cancel culture.”