March 9, 2021

HMM: Education matters more than race for longer lifespan in U.S., study says. “A four-year college degree is becoming the key to living a longer life in the United States, a new study argues. In fact, education appears to be a more potent factor in determining lifespan now than race, researchers say.”

I doubt very much that education is protective; it’s almost certainly just a marker for certain traits of discipline, etc., that contribute to longer life. Efforts to extend lifespan by encouraging education will likely fall afoul of Reynolds’ Law.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:56 am
