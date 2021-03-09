March 9, 2021

HIS NEXT MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR BUSINESS: SpaceX moves to beam Starlink internet into cars, boats, and aircraft. “ Starlink could go mobile — if the FCC approves.”

Starlink has the potential to disrupt an awful lot of vested interests, while also providing SpaceX enough cash flow to stay ahead of would-be competitors like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Elon Musk had better put together a bigger, smarter lobbying effort before his competitors in internet services and space launches get organized.