March 9, 2021

STACEY LENNOX: James Clyburn Says the Quiet Part Out Loud While Insisting HR-1 Must Pass. “He is suggesting that there be a work-around on the filibuster as there is for the budget. Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus through reconciliation which requires a simple majority vote. Clyburn is suggesting a similar carve-out for civil rights and voting rights legislation. This change would allow the Equality Act and HR-1 to move through the Senate with simple majority votes. Both are exceptionally radical pieces of legislation that Democrats wish to pass with no consensus.”