March 8, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Burger King Cracks Joke, Woke Brigade Cracks Skulls.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is an eye-catching joke in service to a progressive aide program still a joke if no one gets it?

Answer: That’s not funny.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Minneapolis is about to feel the burn

Joe and Hunter used your tax dollars to pay for the press services they could have gotten for free

The only thing in the world worse than a rich and famous person complaining about their fame and fortune is three of them

Bonus Sanity: The CDC rediscovers the margin of error.