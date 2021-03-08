March 8, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Burger King Cracks Joke, Woke Brigade Cracks Skulls.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is an eye-catching joke in service to a progressive aide program still a joke if no one gets it?
Answer: That’s not funny.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Minneapolis is about to feel the burn
- Joe and Hunter used your tax dollars to pay for the press services they could have gotten for free
- The only thing in the world worse than a rich and famous person complaining about their fame and fortune is three of them
Bonus Sanity: The CDC rediscovers the margin of error.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.