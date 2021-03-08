«
March 8, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Burger King Cracks Joke, Woke Brigade Cracks Skulls.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is an eye-catching joke in service to a progressive aide program still a joke if no one gets it?

Answer: That’s not funny.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Minneapolis is about to feel the burn
  • Joe and Hunter used your tax dollars to pay for the press services they could have gotten for free
  • The only thing in the world worse than a rich and famous person complaining about their fame and fortune is three of them

Bonus Sanity: The CDC rediscovers the margin of error.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

