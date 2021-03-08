March 8, 2021

TEAM BIDEN DOWNPLAYS TRUMP’S VACCINE SUCCESS:

“I don’t think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died of this pandemic,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last Thursday. The answer was in response to a question from ABC News senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that noted that the Biden administration has been “following some of the same playbook” as the Trump administration when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

But Psaki is wrong. Trump has many failings, both personal and political, but in the case of the vaccines that were approved by the FDA last December to prevent COVID-19, he does in fact deserve credit for this historic achievement and the many lives it will save.

Psaki’s comment follows the narrative pushed by Biden and his team that Trump cannot be credited in any way, shape or form for Operation Warp Speed’s success in getting safe and effective vaccines to Americans in unheard-of time.

Indeed the Biden administration has been adamant that Trump utterly bungled the vaccine rollout.