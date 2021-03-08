March 8, 2021
THIS IS POLITICAL WAR, NOT IDEOLOGICAL DEBATE: Less Government’s Seton Motley sees no possibility of compromises with the reigning Democrats because they have zero interest in the moderation required for such prudence.
