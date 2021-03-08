March 8, 2021

MAYBE IT’S THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE, BUT IT SEEMS TO BE LAGGING: Will Jeff Bezos kick-start Blue Origin? Does he need to? “More than 20 years after Bezos quietly founded the company, it has yet to send a human into space or place a payload into orbit. SpaceX, by contrast, has launched more than 250 satellites, announced plans for private missions of its Crew Dragon spacecraft and launched (and crashed) a prototype of a next-generation vehicle — all since the first of the year. . . . Blue Origin’s motto is ‘Gradatim Ferociter,’ or ‘step by step, ferociously.’ The company has lived up to the first word of that motto, moving deliberately, but gradually. We’ll soon see if Bezos adds some ferociter to his company.”