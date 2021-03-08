«
»

March 8, 2021

IS THE TEACHER’S UNION SURE THIS IS WHAT THEY WANT?  NYC mom enraged teacher played rap videos during Zoom economics class.

The more parents see what teachers have been up the less chance kids will return to the schools.  Ever.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:56 am
