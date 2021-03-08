«
»

March 8, 2021

THIS IS HOW DESPOTISMS WORK, THAT’S WHY: “What is the government interest in suppressing communication by persons charged with crimes? I can understand why someone’s lawyer might advise him not to give public interviews, but why is there a requirement of ‘clearance from the U.S. Marshals Service, the detention facility or the judge’ — and what is the extent of the clearance? Is it just about giving interviewers access to a detention facility? If it’s nothing more than that, then the lawyer’s assumption was correct. If it is more than that… why is it more than that?”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:44 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.