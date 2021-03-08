March 8, 2021

THIS IS HOW DESPOTISMS WORK, THAT’S WHY: “What is the government interest in suppressing communication by persons charged with crimes? I can understand why someone’s lawyer might advise him not to give public interviews, but why is there a requirement of ‘clearance from the U.S. Marshals Service, the detention facility or the judge’ — and what is the extent of the clearance? Is it just about giving interviewers access to a detention facility? If it’s nothing more than that, then the lawyer’s assumption was correct. If it is more than that… why is it more than that?”