ORDERS GIVEN: Chinese Regime Tells Biden to Reverse Trump’s ‘Dangerous Practice’ of Supporting Taiwan. “Top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials have implored the administration to roll back Trump’s tough-on-China policies, focus on cooperation on issues such as climate change, and not to ‘interfere’ in what the regime dubs ‘red line’ issues, including its human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the crackdown in Hong Kong, and military aggression toward Taiwan.”