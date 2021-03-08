March 8, 2021
WELL, YES: Biden’s “Equity” Push Is Actually a Push for Unequal Treatment.
The new president is so determined to sell us “equity” that he sometimes can’t get the buzz word off the teleprompter fast enough. One day in his second week in office, Biden misspoke and almost said “equality,” but then backed up and repeated the new magic word: equity.
Why was he so punctilious? Why equity and not equality? Because the difference has become enormous under the Biden administration.
“Equity” may sound like equality, but in the hands of Biden, his team, and the professoriate dictating the terms from the faculty lounge, it has become its functional opposite. This drives a dagger into any hope of unifying around the foundational principle of equality.
RELATED, FROM CHARLES LIPSON: ‘Equity’ Is a Mandate to Discriminate.
It’s the difference between equal treatment and equal outcomes. Equality means equal treatment, unbiased competition and impartially judged outcomes. Equity means equal outcomes, achieved if necessary by unequal treatment, biased competition and preferential judging.
Those who push for equity have hidden these crucial differences for a reason. They aren’t merely unpopular; they challenge America’s bedrock principle that people should be treated equally and judged as individuals, not as members of groups.
The Left is inherently hostile to this country’s foundational principles.