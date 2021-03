PREDICTION: THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS WILL TURN OUT TO BE A DISEASE PRIMARILY OF VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY AND OBESITY. Analysis of vitamin D level among asymptomatic and critically ill COVID-19 patients and its correlation with inflammatory markers.

Plus: Covid deaths high in countries with more overweight people, says report. “The correlation between obesity and mortality rates from Covid-19 is clear and compelling.”