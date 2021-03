AD ASTRA: SCIENTISTS SHOCKED AT WATER AND ORGANIC MATERIAL FOUND ON ASTEROID FOR THE FIRST TIME. “The organic matter that has been heated indicates that the asteroid had been heated to over 600 degrees celcius in the past. The presence of unheated organic matter very close to it, means that the in fall of primitive organics arrived on the surface of Itokawa after the asteroid had cooled down.”

All the necessities of life can be found in space. Some assembly required.