March 6, 2021

RESISTANCE GROWS TO CREEPING EVANGELICAL WOKISM: Natasha Crain is an evangelical blogger, podcaster and author who normally focuses on family life issues. But she recently took up the issue of reputation and the public perception of the evangelical community.

In the course of a sterling analysis, Crain pointed to some fundamental flaws in a widely read piece by Russell Moore of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) of the Southern Baptist Convention:

“Similarly, Moore says that we all must acknowledge the reality of systemic racism. But systemic racism is a loaded term that has a very specific meaning today — it’s the idea that racism is baked into the very structure of our society, and any disparity in outcomes between people is due to oppressive social structures. There are many Christians who would not agree with Moore that this is a ‘truth’ we should be lining up behind in order to salvage our cultural credibility.”

Crain is likely not well known to many Instapundit readers. I would humbly suggest that she should be.