March 5, 2021
OBVIOUSLY CORRECT, BUT ALSO NO DOUBT EVIDENCE OF PATRIARCHY: Federal judge says states acted too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment.
Of course, assuming fair enforcement the ERA would be a disaster for feminists.
OBVIOUSLY CORRECT, BUT ALSO NO DOUBT EVIDENCE OF PATRIARCHY: Federal judge says states acted too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment.
Of course, assuming fair enforcement the ERA would be a disaster for feminists.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.