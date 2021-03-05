«

March 5, 2021

OBVIOUSLY CORRECT, BUT ALSO NO DOUBT EVIDENCE OF PATRIARCHY: Federal judge says states acted too late to ratify Equal Rights Amendment.

Of course, assuming fair enforcement the ERA would be a disaster for feminists.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:44 pm
