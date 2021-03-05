March 5, 2021

TAMARA KEEL: “Funnily enough, I’ve never noticed a single Chevy commercial ever mentioning that it’s illegal to operate their products in at least fifty states without a driver’s license, yet I don’t see the NYT clutching their pearls at General Motors’ ad agency. Anyhow, the point of the lawsuit isn’t to win, it’s to go on a hunt for something that, quite frankly, probably isn’t there. . . . Still, though, I wouldn’t want you rifling through my emails for stuff to cut-and-paste out of context, either. Would you want me rummaging through your stuff, Mr. Grewal?”