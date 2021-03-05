March 5, 2021

HOWIE CARR: Coronavirus has the Karens and Biden voters cowering.

Three states announced they were ending the absurd yearlong “mask mandates,” and the left’s collective head exploded in outrage.

The reason is because this isn’t about public health anymore, or even politics, if it ever was. COVID is now the state religion, and the decisions by these GOP governors aren’t seen as a policy dispute, they’re considered heresy. . . . Remember the 15 days to flatten the curve? That was a year ago. And there is no end in sight.