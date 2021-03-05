March 5, 2021
TAXING BLOOMBERG AT 1000 PER CENT IS VITAL TO SAVE THE WORLD: Bloomberg: “600% Gain in Carbon Prices Vital to Rein in Global Warming”.
Also in the name of sanity, someone duct tape his mouth. Or at least tell him to shut up.
