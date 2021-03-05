«
March 5, 2021

TAXING BLOOMBERG AT 1000 PER CENT IS VITAL TO SAVE THE WORLD:  Bloomberg: “600% Gain in Carbon Prices Vital to Rein in Global Warming”.

Also in the name of sanity, someone duct tape his mouth. Or at least tell him to shut up.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:34 am
