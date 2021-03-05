March 5, 2021

BLAME AMERICA FIRST (LAST AND ALWAYS): U.S. Adversaries Weaponize Woke Politics.

China responded to international criticism about the Uighur genocide on Monday by pledging to submit a “report on human-rights violations in the United States” that will discuss the Black Lives Matter movement. Russia, meanwhile, convinced Amnesty International in late February to revoke the “prisoner of conscience” label from Russian dissident Alexei Navalny by disseminating his decade-old anti-immigrant comments.

American rivals—from China to Russia to Iran—are using terms out of the woke dictionary, such as “white supremacy” and “systemic racism,” to peddle propaganda in the United States. Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said the progressive rhetoric allows propagandists to deflect criticism about their authoritarian politics and sow discord in America.

“This is a two-fer for them: It can sow dissent and unrest here, and then it can let them say to their own people, ‘Look how unruly and violent democracy can be,'” Gonzalez told the Washington Free Beacon. “It makes the conduct of our foreign policy much harder, in places like Hong Kong or Xinjiang for example.”