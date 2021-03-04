March 4, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Embarrassing! Biden Handlers Cut Him Off After He Offered to Take Questions.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who’s in charge of Presidentish Joe Biden’s White House?

Answer: We’d really like to know because it sure as hell isn’t Joe.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

You’ll sleep better at night knowing the Cornell has decolonized the English Department or whatever they’re calling it now

Another nominee, another history of mean tweets

You will never believe what just happened at a Milwaukee Bucks game

Bonus Sanity: Enjoy Colorado “MeatOut Day” the Insanity Wrap way — with a giant ribeye.