«
»

March 4, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Embarrassing! Biden Handlers Cut Him Off After He Offered to Take Questions.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who’s in charge of Presidentish Joe Biden’s White House?

Answer: We’d really like to know because it sure as hell isn’t Joe.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • You’ll sleep better at night knowing the Cornell has decolonized the English Department or whatever they’re calling it now
  • Another nominee, another history of mean tweets
  • You will never believe what just happened at a Milwaukee Bucks game

Bonus Sanity: Enjoy Colorado “MeatOut Day” the Insanity Wrap way — with a giant ribeye.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:13 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.