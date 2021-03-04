March 4, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Embarrassing! Biden Handlers Cut Him Off After He Offered to Take Questions.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who’s in charge of Presidentish Joe Biden’s White House?
Answer: We’d really like to know because it sure as hell isn’t Joe.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- You’ll sleep better at night knowing the Cornell has decolonized the English Department or whatever they’re calling it now
- Another nominee, another history of mean tweets
- You will never believe what just happened at a Milwaukee Bucks game
Bonus Sanity: Enjoy Colorado “MeatOut Day” the Insanity Wrap way — with a giant ribeye.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.