March 4, 2021

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Gov. Bill Lee’s bill to allow Tennesseans to carry guns without permits advances in legislature. “The legislation would allow for both open and concealed carrying of handguns for people 21 and older without a permit, as well as for military members age 18 to 20. It also increases punishments for certain gun crimes, such as boosting theft of a firearm from a misdemeanor to a felony and mandating six months of incarceration for the offense, up from the current 30-day sentence.”