March 4, 2021

A WORTHY CAUSE: Campaign raises repair funds for USS The Sullivans.

Park officials are now focused on raising $1 million needed for permanent repairs to the historic USS The Sullivans.

The plan to permanently repair the hull of the USS The Sullivans requires a full underwater team of divers that will apply an epoxy coating to the entire exterior hull of the ship. The process which creates a water-tight barrier that strengthens and protects the thin steel of the hull from further deterioration is expected to take 3-4 months to complete.

The Naval Park is now extending the All Hands On Deck campaign to Save the Sullivans with a goal of raising the $1,000,000 it needs to permanently repair the USS The Sullivans. Contributions can be made securely online at keepingourshipsafloat.org.