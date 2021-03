THE GRAUNIAD: Equivalent of Covid emissions drop needed every two years – study.

Carbon dioxide emissions must fall by the equivalent of a global lockdown roughly every two years for the next decade for the world to keep within safe limits of global heating, research has shown.

But isn’t far too late for all that, when the Grauniad warned in January of 2009 that then-President Obama “has four years to save Earth?”

Earlier: Are you ready for the climate lockdowns?