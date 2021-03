#JOURNALISM: How is Chris Cuomo still on the air at CNN? “Is there a bigger joke in broadcast news than Chris Cuomo? Now, he says, he cannot cover his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, because it’s a conflict of interest. You don’t say? Apparently no such conflict arose when Chris constantly hosted his brother during the height of the pandemic, tastelessly turning his nightly news show into ‘The Cuomo Brothers Variety Hour.'”