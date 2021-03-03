March 3, 2021

THAT MIGHT BE STUPID AND UNCOUTH, BUT IT SURE AS HECK ISN’T ANTI-ASIAN: California teacher makes anti-Asian gesture during Zoom class: video.

Words used to mean things. Yeah, the pantomime is stupid, and might hurt feelings, but it’s not like this woman was threatening or claiming any evil intent towards Asians. Or anyone. And the little snowflakes she teaches should learn that being offended is not the worst thing that could happen to them. They could, for instance, be fired because they were a little impolite and socially gauche.