March 3, 2021

OR YOU KNOW, WE COULD STOP ENCOURAGING THEM TO COME HERE:  Report: Admin Lacks Resources for the Expected 117,000 Unaccompanied Children at Border This Year.

And of course, most of them are actually adults who claim to be teens.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
