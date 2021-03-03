March 3, 2021

ACTUALLY 3 MONTH OLD BABIES ARE GENERALLY AFRAID OF ALL STRANGERS: AZ Dept of Ed: 3-month-old white babies are already racists.

Which makes perfect sense, since in early human days, babies who loved strangers all ended up in the stew pot, not having cried and called the attention of their band.

But seriously, what on Earth? Has everyone lost his, hers, zirs or sprinklecupcakes ever loving mind? Because I’ll be honest, the lunacy is starting to freak me out. You won’t like me when I’m freaked out.