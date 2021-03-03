March 3, 2021

NOT EVERYONE HAS GIVEN UP ON THE NATIONAL DEBT: Current, former Tennessee governors to address rising federal debt.

As Congress prepares to push the national debt to nearly $25 trillion with the latest spending plans, a group of millennial leaders worried about America’s growing federal debt will get some advice next week from Tennessee’s current and former governors about balancing budgets.

Tennessee’s current governor and two of the state’s former governors will speak in a rare joint appearance next week to address efforts to tackle the U.S. budget deficit, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will total $2.3 trillion this year even with an improving economy.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican in his first term, and former two-term governors Bill Haslam, a Republican, and Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, will discuss the consequences of the growing federal debt during a one-hour virtual event from 2-3 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 11, at the Beacon Center in Nashville which is sponsoring the event along with the Tennessee Chapter of Americans for Prosperity and the Millennial Debt Foundation.