March 2, 2021

MCDONALD’S RESPONSE TO MINIMUM WAGE HIKES TOTALLY UNDERCUTS THE ‘FIGHT FOR $15,’ NEW STUDY SHOWS:

The push for a $15 federal minimum wage continues across the country. But new research shows that if the “Fight for $15” wins, the biggest loser may just be your wallet next time you want to chow down on a Big Mac or Egg McMuffin.

A recently-released study reveals that past minimum wage hikes resulted in much higher menu prices for consumers.

Princeton economist Orley C. Ashenfelter and Czech economist Štěpán Jurajda studied price and wage data from almost every McDonald’s restaurant in the US. They found a “full or near-full price pass-through of minimum-wage-induced higher costs of labor.” In English, this means that by vastly increasing production costs, minimum wage hikes resulted in an equivalent increase in menu prices.