March 2, 2021

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT WILL OPEN STATE ‘100 PERCENT,’ LIFT MASK MANDATE:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he will reopen the state “at 100 percent” and will rescind the statewide mask mandate beginning next Wednesday.

“Every business that wants to be open should be open,” Abbott said.

However, he warned that removing the mandates “does not end personal responsibility.”

“Personal vigilance to follow the safe standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed,” he said.