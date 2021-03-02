March 2, 2021

IMPRESSIVE: Twitch kicks off ‘Womxn’s History Month’ by inclusively pissing off everyone (including trans women).

Today marks the first day of Women’s History Month. IF YOU’RE A CIS-HETERONORMATIVE TRANSPHOBE, THAT IS. If you’re woke, like gamer livestreaming platform Twitch, you know that March is all about celebrating womxn:

Twitch since deleted the tweet after a spectacular ratio, as their archived page on the Internet Wayback machine illustrates:

They’ve since issued a groveling apology to the Twitter outrage mob:

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: Women’s History Month Canceled For Implying There Is Such A Thing As ‘Women.’