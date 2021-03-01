March 1, 2021

UNDOING WELFARE REFORM: The Biden Child Allowance: Examining the Impact of Welfare on Work. “Critically, the Biden plan would eliminate all existing work obligations from the current child credit program. By doing so, President Biden rejects the foundational principles of welfare reform established in the 1990s. That reform was rooted in the concept that welfare should no longer be a one-way handout. Instead, welfare should be based on reciprocal obligation: Society should support those who need assistance, but able-bodied recipients of aid should in turn be required to work or at least prepare for work in exchange for the aid given. The Biden plan abandons that principle.”