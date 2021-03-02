March 2, 2021

SO CLAN OF THE CAVE BEAR GOT IT WRONG: Neanderthals could perceive and produce human speech.

Neanderthals possessed the capacity to hear, process and produce human speech, according to a new survey combining CT scans and computer models.

For the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, researchers used computed tomography scans to build 3D models of the ear structures in Neanderthals, Homo sapiens and Neanderthal relatives unearthed at Atapuerca, an archaeological site in Spain.

Computer algorithms developed by scientists in the field of auditory bioengineering helped researchers analyze the 3D models and estimate Neanderthals’ auditory capabilities.

The findings suggest the origins of human language can be traced to our closest hominin relatives.