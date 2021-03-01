«
»

March 1, 2021

FREEDOM IS THE FREEDOM TO SAY THAT TWO PLUS TWO MAKE FOUR: There Is No Such Thing as “White” Math. I naively believed that STEM would be spared from the ideological takeover. I was wrong, says Princeton professor Sergiu Klainerman.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.