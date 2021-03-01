March 1, 2021

REFILL THE SWAMP: Top Biden aides cashed in advising major corporations.

Biden has leaned on veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations to staff his White House. Many of these longtime Democratic policy operatives have passed through Washington’s so-called “revolving door,” cashing in via work with private-sector companies before returning to control the highest levers of government.

And despite interludes consulting for major defense industry, Silicon Valley, or federal contracting companies, these so-called “reverse revolvers” don’t ever appear on official lobbying registries. Such firms now have old friends in high places.

“Large corporations like to have real interpersonal ties to people within the government whom they call and chat with on a basis of a real personal relationship and past collaboration,” said the Revolving Door Project’s Jeff Hauser.