March 1, 2021

BEING UNPREPARED WAS THE PLAN: The Border Surge Is Underway, And The Biden Administration Is Unprepared. “Since November, the number of minors in federal custody has tripled to 7,000 after the Biden administration decided it would stop expelling minors and teenagers apprehended at the border without their parents. One official from the Department of Health and Human Services told Axios on Thursday, ‘We’re seeing the highest February numbers than we’ve ever seen in the history of the [Unaccompanied Alien Child] program’.”