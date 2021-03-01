March 1, 2021

FLASHBACK: Trump would have won 311 Electoral Votes if media wasn’t biased: Survey. “The liberal media’s efforts to hide Joe Biden-related scandals from voters and bury good news about the Trump administration cost the president the election, according to two new voting surveys. Had voters known about troubling issues swirling around the Democrat and some of the successes of the Trump White House, including the Middle East peace deals, job growth and energy independence, enough would have turned away from Biden to give Trump 311 Electoral Votes, more than enough to win, said the polls ”

This is science. Don’t be a science-denier, folks.

