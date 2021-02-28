February 28, 2021

ANOTHER BIG-TECH CENSORSHIP FAIL: Scientists are urging Americans to upgrade their face coverings. But Amazon, Google and Facebook restrict the sale of medical-grade masks. Critics say the rules are outdated. “These companies have such a monopoly that you really can’t be in business without them.”

Plus: “Mr. Castle’s experiences with Facebook echoed those of other small mask producers who have recently began making N95s and other medical grade masks. Largely shut out by hospital networks, they had hoped to sell their high-filtration products online, where Americans do much of their shopping. But the tech giants have not made it easy, even as scientists have urged people to upgrade their face coverings to those that can block the tiny pathogens that cause infection.”

As I keep saying, break them up.