February 27, 2021

GOOD: After a year of pandemic, state legislatures look to strip Governors of emergency powers. “And this issue is not a strict red-blue divide. New York, a deep blue state, is looking to cabin the authorities exercised by Governor Cuomo.”

Well, Cuomo.

Related: Rand Paul, Ron Wyden Want To End Endless National Emergencies. “Under a bill the two senators reintroduced on Friday, all presidential emergency declarations would expire after 72 hours unless Congress votes to allow them to continue.”