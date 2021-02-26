February 26, 2021

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: J&J COVID Vaccine Gets Green Light from FDA Panel. “An FDA advisory committee voted unanimously Friday to recommend the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for use in adults 18 and older. Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 22-0 that benefits of the vaccine ‘outweigh its risks for use in individuals 18 years of age and older,’ so the vaccine should qualify for FDA emergency use authorization (EUA).”

The Insta-Daughter was a volunteer in this vaccine trial, though sadly it turns out she got the placebo.