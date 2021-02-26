February 26, 2021

AS YE SOW, SO SHALL YOU REAP: The Campaign to Cancel Wokeness. Once you break down the idea of a tolerant society, the only question is who doesn’t get tolerated. It’s not like people haven’t been warning about this. I mean, it’s hard to take statements like this from the left seriously now: “Disagreeing with certain ideas, however, is very different from anathematizing the collective work of a host of paradigm-shifting thinkers.” Well, yes, yes it is.

And wokeness is deeply unpopular with everyone except the people who run our elite institutions, who are notoriously fickle.