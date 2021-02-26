«

February 26, 2021

AS YE SOW, SO SHALL YOU REAP: The Campaign to Cancel Wokeness. Once you break down the idea of a tolerant society, the only question is who doesn’t get tolerated. It’s not like people haven’t been warning about this. I mean, it’s hard to take statements like this from the left seriously now: “Disagreeing with certain ideas, however, is very different from anathematizing the collective work of a host of paradigm-shifting thinkers.” Well, yes, yes it is.

And wokeness is deeply unpopular with everyone except the people who run our elite institutions, who are notoriously fickle.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
