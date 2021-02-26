February 26, 2021

BIDEN’S SYRIA AIRSTRIKE HIT THE WRONG TARGET:

Biden deserves praise for signaling the United States would hold Iranian-backed militias accountable for their attacks. He may take some political heat from the progressive left for resorting to military action, and from the Republican opposition who will call out the hypocrisy of both Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Vice President Kamala Harris who questioned the legality of such airstrikes during the Trump administration.